Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.77 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 254.25 ($3.30). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 254.25 ($3.30), with a volume of 683,736 shares changing hands.

Murray International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 855.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.91.

Murray International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About Murray International

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

