Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $454.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

