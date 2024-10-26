Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $109.29.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -12.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.