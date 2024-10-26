Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 16.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 353,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 113,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 44.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$78.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.55 million. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

