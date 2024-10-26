Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $754.68. 2,819,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $706.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.30. The firm has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.62 and a twelve month high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

