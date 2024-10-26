NetMind Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.13 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $74.13 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00239165 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,983,340 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.89853349 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,984,482.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

