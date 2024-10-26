NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.15 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company's stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

