NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.15 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.07.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
See Also
