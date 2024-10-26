Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.660 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,253,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

