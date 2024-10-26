Newmont Co. to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:NEM)

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

