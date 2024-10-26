Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.