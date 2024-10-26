Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
