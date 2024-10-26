Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 212,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
