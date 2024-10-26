North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $95.72 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.