NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 3,128 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $214.67. 8,482,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,485. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.42.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

