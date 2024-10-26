NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 119.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.27. 2,089,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

