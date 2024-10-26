NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CP. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $77.11. 1,775,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

