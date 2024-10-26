NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,514. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

