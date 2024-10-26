NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $38,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $402,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.74. 385,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.