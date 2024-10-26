NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 190.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 649,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,393,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,246 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 94,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,553,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

