Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.65-26.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $25.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0-41.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.38 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 25.650-26.050 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.35. 516,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.54 and its 200 day moving average is $481.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $747,372 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

