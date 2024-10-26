NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 28,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
NSTS Bancorp Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.09.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%.
About NSTS Bancorp
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
