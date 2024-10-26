NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 28,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

NSTS Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.09.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NSTS Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NSTS Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NSTS Free Report ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.05% of NSTS Bancorp worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

