Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

