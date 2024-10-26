Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.64 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $454.60 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.60 or 0.03701781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00037813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06472521 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $26,082,945.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.