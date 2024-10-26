Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of OII traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 108.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

