OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OceanPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OP stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 58.08%.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.