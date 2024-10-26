Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

