Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average is $190.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

