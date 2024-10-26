Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Up 216.7% in October

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONBPO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 2,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

