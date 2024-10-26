Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Onsemi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Onsemi by 24.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Onsemi Stock Performance
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
