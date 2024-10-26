OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OP Bancorp news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,137 shares in the company, valued at $574,128.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.