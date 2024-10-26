Oppenheimer Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.84 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

