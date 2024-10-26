Oppenheimer Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $101.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.