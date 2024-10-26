Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Down 45.9% in October

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optex Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Optex Systems worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optex Systems Price Performance

OPXS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Optex Systems has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

