Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Optical Cable Stock Down 1.2 %

OCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.45. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.