Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

