Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Oracle by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

