Orgenesis Inc. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq, Announces Resignation of Director

In a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) disclosed that the Nasdaq Stock Market intends to delist the company’s common stock. This decision follows a notification from Nasdaq to file a notification of removal from listing (Form 25) with the SEC. Once the Form 25 is submitted, the delisting is set to take effect 10 days later. Subsequently, the deregistration of Orgenesis’ common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will occur 90 days after the Form 25 filing, or potentially sooner at the SEC’s discretion. Despite the delisting, the company’s common stock will remain registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act, with trading being transitioned to the OTCQX operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. as of October 21, 2024.

Additionally, the Form 8-K filing highlighted that on October 19, 2024, Mark Goodman, a director at Orgenesis, tendered his resignation with immediate effect due to personal reasons. It was emphasized that Goodman’s decision to step down was not influenced by any disagreements with the company or its management practices. Despite his departure from the board, Goodman will maintain his role as a strategic advisor to Orgenesis.

The Form 8-K was signed by Victor Miller, the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary of Orgenesis Inc., in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements. The company’s principal executive offices are located at 20271 Goldenrod Lane, Germantown, MD 20876, with a telephone number for inquiries at (480) 659-6404.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

