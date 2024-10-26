Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $366.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.39.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.89.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

