Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,378 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $34,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

