Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,057 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Elastic worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

