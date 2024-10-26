Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

