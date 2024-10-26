Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 35,400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.05. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

