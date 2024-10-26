Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.80 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.