Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Kenvue by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 124,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

