OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.670-1.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

Shares of OSIS traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,025. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

