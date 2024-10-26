Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $305.86 million and $8.82 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.00239392 BTC.
About Osmosis
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,869,502 coins and its circulating supply is 690,311,216 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
