Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IYW stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

