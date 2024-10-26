Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up 1.6% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.70% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32,867.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 550.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.