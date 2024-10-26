Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

