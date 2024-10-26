Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.92% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFLR. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 206,887 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QFLR opened at $28.00 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

