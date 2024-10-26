Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $319,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $346,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USEP opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.